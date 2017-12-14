SILVER SPRINGS, Md. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the deaths of two people found dead in an apartment building in Silver Springs.

The Washington Post reports that police are investigating the possibility that the deaths in the downtown building were a murder-suicide.

The identities of the victims and specifics of how they were found were not immediately released by Montgomery County Police.

The newspaper reports that authorities believe there’s no threat to the community.

