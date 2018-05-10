LAS VEGAS (AP) — The antiquated Monte Carlo casino-resort in Las Vegas has officially shed its name for Park MGM.

MGM Resorts International and New York hotelier Sydell Group have been transforming the decades old property for more than a year.

Construction work is still ongoing and is expected to be completed later this year. The changes will result in the 2,700-room Park MGM and the 292-room NoMad Las Vegas.

The renovation of the property contrasts sharply with the city’s stereotypical glitz. Park MGM now features a robust art collection, rooms with a residential feel and an overall romantic atmosphere.

The rooms and suites of the NoMad Las Vegas will encompass the property’s top four floors.

The redesign is aimed at attracting younger, affluent visitors who favor modern aesthetics over kitschy themes.