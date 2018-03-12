HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate held steady at 4.1 percent in January, matching the national rate.

Both the payroll and total employment levels remained steady in January, compared to December.

The Department of Labor announced Monday that updated estimates indicate Montana added 4,300 jobs in 2017, an employment growth rate of 0.9 percent. The growth rate is slightly lower than in previous years, but suggests Montana businesses are struggling to find enough workers to support growth.

The Consumer Price Index increased by 2.1 percent in 2017, staying within the Federal Reserve’s target for rates. Core inflation, which excludes food and energy, increased 1.8 percent over the last year.