HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4 percent in April, slightly higher than the 3.9 percent national rate.

The state Department of Labor and Industry announced Friday that both the payroll and total employment levels posted insignificant decreases compared to March.

Department officials say there was a small but significant drop in labor force participation compared to March, but that the number of people in the labor force remains at record levels.

Big Horn County posted the highest unemployment rate at 9.5 percent, while Fallon and McCone counties were lowest at 1.7 percent.

The Consumer Price Index has increased by 2.5 percent over the past year. Core inflation, which excludes food and energy, increased 2.1 percent over the last year.