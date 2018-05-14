GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado appeals court has reversed an earlier ruling on a wrongful death suit by a Montana woman against a Grand Junction hotel.

The Daily Sentinel reports three Colorado judges ruled Thursday that Mesa County District Judge Brian Flynn made an error in November 2016 when he awarded the owners of the Clarion Inn a summary judgment in the suit filed in the interest of Michael Jozovich of Bozeman, Montana.

Michael Jozovich’s widow Carol claims that her husband was electrocuted while he was swimming in the hotel’s pool five years ago.

The hotel’s owner, Western States Motel, has maintained that the business had nothing to do with the 64-year-old’s death.

The Court of Appeals has sent the case back to Mesa County district court for reconsideration.

___

Information from: The Daily Sentinel, http://www.gjsentinel.com