BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A Montana woman who was driving drunk when she crashed her car into another vehicle, killing two teenagers, has been sentenced to six years in prison.
The Billings Gazette reports 24-year-old Thyanna Faith Littlesun, of Lame Deer, was sentenced Thursday for the Sept. 10, 2016, deaths of James Lamewoman and Stephan Killsnight, both 14. A third boy spent 19 days in a hospital and underwent months of rehabilitation for brain and other internal injuries.
Authorities say Littlesun’s blood-alcohol concentration was 0.34 percent, more than four times the legal limit for driving, when she crashed into a car at 84 mph (135 kph) in Busby on the Northern Cheyenne Reservation.
The speed limit in the area was 25 mph (40 kph).
Littlesun pleaded guilty in July to two counts of involuntary manslaughter and one count of assault resulting in serious injury.
