BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — A Montana woman who ran over a man with a truck, breaking bones in both of his legs, has been sentenced to five years in prison.

The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports 35-year-old April Todd was sentenced Wednesday after previously pleading guilty to multiple charges, including criminal endangerment and leaving the scene of an accident.

The man said he had agreed to switch vehicles with Todd so he could use her car to drive to Bozeman, but the two later got into an argument over the phone about the plan. He said he saw Todd driving his truck in Belgrade on April 29, 2016, and the two stopped before he got out of his car. Todd then accelerating and hit the man.

Todd was booked into the Gallatin County jail on Wednesday to await placement by the Department of Corrections.

