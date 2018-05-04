MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Montana wildlife officials have relocated two grizzlies to get them away from residential areas and livestock.
Federal Wildlife Services spokeswoman Vivica Crowser says one of the grizzlies was captured near Ovando on April 25 and was relocated in Glacier National Park.
She tells the Missoulian that their agents were searching for a bear suspected of killing cattle in the Ovando-Helmville area, but got the wrong grizzly.
She says they decided to relocate the bear anyways as a precaution.
The second grizzly was captured near McGregor Lake west of Kalispell on April 28.
It was suspected of raiding bird feeders and garbage in residential areas between McGregor and Little Bitterroot lakes near Marion.
It was relocated to the Big Creek drainage on the west side of Lake Koocanusa.
___
Information from: Missoulian, http://www.missoulian.com