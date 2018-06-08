MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Officials say buses for a northwestern Montana school district have tested positive for methamphetamine and will be cleaned for the safety of the students.
KECI-TV reports the meth on St. Ignatius buses was detected after one of the bus company’s owners was arrested for possession with the intent to distribute.
Superintendent Jason Sargent says the school bus garage also tested positive for methamphetamine and will need to be professionally cleaned.
St. Ignatius contracts out school bus service to Johnson Transportation.
Sargent says they are working with the bus corporation to assure that the cleanup is thorough and will test the buses and garage again after the cleanup is completed.
St. Ignatius is a town located north of Missoula.
___
Information from: KECI-TV, http://www.keci.com