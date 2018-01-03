LAUREL, Mont. — Laurel is missing a leader after its mayor-elect skipped out on his swearing-in ceremony.

The Billings Gazette reports Mayor-elect Dave Waggoner did not show up to the city council’s Tuesday meeting where he was supposed to be sworn into office.

He did not return calls seeking comment.

After winning the election, Waggoner was asked to leave his current position at the city’s wastewater treatment plant before taking office.

Officials later passed a resolution nominating outgoing Councilman Tom Nelson to be mayor if Waggoner didn’t give up his city job.

City Attorney Sam Painter says the city has not received a job resignation letter from Waggoner or any other notice.

Nelson will be sworn in at the city council’s next meeting.

___

Information from: The Billings Gazette, http://www.billingsgazette.com