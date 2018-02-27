HARDIN, Mont. (AP) — A Montana teen has pleaded not guilty to bringing a gun to school while a former teacher denied charges she hid it in his classroom.

Prosecutors say the 17-year-old student used the gun in an attempt to take another student’s lunch money at Hardin High School on Jan. 26. School officials said they removed him from school but could not locate a gun.

Another student reportedly found the weapon and gave it to teacher Nora Block, who left the gun in her classroom before reporting she “found” it the next day. Block is charged with tampering with evidence and obstructing a peace officer. She was fired.

The teen is charged with attempted robbery and carrying a concealed weapon. Both are charged with possessing a weapon at school.

KULR-TV reports both pleaded not guilty Tuesday in District Court in Hardin.

___

Information from: KULR-TV, http://www.kulr8.com