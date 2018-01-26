BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — A Montana teenager accused of driving more than 100 mph (161 kph) and crashing his car, killing his 17-year-old passenger, has pleaded guilty to negligent homicide.

The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports 19-year-old Jacob Burroughs entered his plea Friday in the September 2016 death of Joseph Carnefix. Burroughs, of Bozeman, is scheduled to be sentenced March 14.

Investigators say he acknowledged driving more than 100 mph at the time of the crash, which happened a week after he was charged with burglarizing a medical marijuana dispensary.

A plea deal in the negligent homicide case calls for a six-year deferred sentence and restitution. The defense has said the death was an accident and that Burroughs understands the severity of the charge.

