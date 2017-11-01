BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The Montana Supreme Court has struck down a victim’s rights law approved by voters last year as unconstitutional.
Justices said in a Wednesday split opinion that the law, dubbed Marsy’s Law, made multiple changes to the Montana Constitution that should have been considered separately.
The law sought to give crime victims and their families the right to participate in judicial proceedings and to be notified of key developments in a case. It would also expand their privacy rights.
It had been put on hold by the court in June following a lawsuit from the Montana Association of Counties, the American Civil Liberties Union and others.
Dissenting Justices Jim Rice and Beth Baker said the law was not ready for review because it hadn’t been implemented and its effects were unknown.