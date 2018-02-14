BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Montana State University has set a new spring enrollment record for the 10th year in a row.

The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported Wednesday that the university enrolled 15,496 students this semester. That’s up 272 students from last spring’s enrollment.

The university set an enrollment record in the fall with 16,703 students, bolstering its position as the state’s largest campus.

The Bozeman campus has grown 37 percent, gaining 4,533 students in the past decade. That’s due in large part to its College of Engineering, which has had growing enrollment.

MSU officials attribute the spring enrollment record to several efforts launched to keep students in school, which correlates with the university’s improved retention rates.

___

Information from: Bozeman Daily Chronicle, http://www.bozemandailychronicle.com