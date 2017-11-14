BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — A Montana State University fraternity was suspended by the school after a report of a student being hospitalized for alcohol poisoning after a party at the house.

The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports it is the second report this semester of a student from the university’s Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity being hospitalized for alcohol poisoning.

The fraternity has been placed on interim suspension until an investigation by the Office of the Dean of Students is complete.

The office is investigating a variety of allegations of misconduct — including underage drinking, illegal drug use and more.

Staff at Sigma Alpha Epsilon’s national office are working with the university on the investigation.

The suspension means the fraternity can’t partake in any fraternity events, and can’t host any events with alcohol.

