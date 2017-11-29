HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton was taken to the intensive care unit of a Bozeman hospital after suffering a heart attack.
The Helena Independent Record reports the sheriff was traveling with deputies to Miles City when he started to feel ill Tuesday. He was taken by ambulance from Livingston to Bozeman Deaconess Hospital, where he had a stent inserted to open a blockage in his heart.
Undersheriff Jason Grimmis says his boss has regained his sense of humor, is in “good spirits, recovering and building strength.”
Dutton tweeted Wednesday that he hoped to be released from the hospital Thursday.
___
Information from: Independent Record, http://www.helenair.com