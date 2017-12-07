CONRAD, Mont. (AP) — A Montana sheriff has reached a plea agreement for abusing his son that recommends he not be allowed to carry a firearm for a year.

The Great Falls Tribune reports a Department of Justice spokesman says Pondera County Sheriff Carl Suta still will be able to serve as sheriff.

Prosecutors set the conditions of the agreement filed in the domestic abuse case against Suta in which Suta agrees to plead no contest to kicking his son in February.

Suta is charged with partner or family member assault.

The plea agreement would require Suta spend 23 hours in jail or three days under house arrest.

Suta’s change of plea hearing is on Dec. 22.

Suta also will fight Monday against the legal standing of a petition to recall him from office.

