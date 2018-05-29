HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Campaign finance reports show U.S. Sen. Jon Tester’s campaign increased its spending on television and internet ads after President Donald Trump targeted the Montana Democrat in April.

Tester spokesman Chris Meagher said Tuesday that Trump’s comments had nothing to do with the spending and the campaign is simply executing its strategy.

Tester is one of 10 Democratic senators running for re-election in states Trump won in 2016. Trump vowed Tester would pay politically after the president blamed him for sinking his nominee to head the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

The reports show that Tester’s campaign spent about $790,000 on television and internet advertising in the two weeks following Trump’s comments.

Tester’s campaign spent more than it raised for the 1 ½ months covered by the reporting period, though he still has $6.3 million.