BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Jon Tester is rolling out a new television ad promoting his collaboration with President Donald Trump as the Montana Democrat seeks to inoculate himself against conservative critics ahead of Trump’s upcoming visit to the state.

The ad, scheduled to air Thursday, highlights veterans’ health care legislation from Tester that was signed into law by the Republican president.

Republican State Auditor Matt Rosendale has made his support for Trump a centerpiece of his campaign to unseat Tester.

Trump won Montana by 20 percentage points in 2016. He targeted Tester for defeat after they clashed over Trump’s Veteran Affairs nominee.

When Trump last visited Montana in July, Tester took out full-page newspaper ads welcoming the president. Trump proceeded to slam Tester at a rally in Great Falls.