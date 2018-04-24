HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana’s campaign regulator says a ballot issue committee violated state campaign reporting laws by filing reports late and improperly disclosing donor information and services provided by consultants.

Commissioner of Political Practices Jeff Mangan released his findings against the committee Montanans for the 6 Mill on Tuesday. The committee supports a legislative referendum for a 10-year property tax to help fund the Montana University System.

Mangan found the committee failed to list donors’ occupation and employer information seven times and that it did not give sufficient detail in describing the work by its consultants.

The commissioner also found the committee should have been regularly reporting donors and contributions since 2016, but filed one report in November covering those missed periods.

Campaign finance violations are nearly always resolved through negotiated settlements that include fines.