BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A rancher in eastern Montana was fined and sentenced to one-year probation after pleading guilty in August to killing a bald eagle through a poisoned calf carcass.
The Billings Gazette reports a federal judge issued the ruling on Thursday in Billings and ordered 66-year-old Dale Duwayne Buerkle to pay a $1,000 fine and $1,000 in restitution.
Prosecutors say Buerkle injected a carcass with a pesticide in an attempt to kill coyotes that were attacking his calves last year. The poison killed three coyotes as well as a hawk and the eagle.
Judge Timothy Cavan says Buerkle did not intentionally try to kill an eagle, but his actions were unlawful.
Most Read Stories
- Anthony Bourdain brought 'Parts Unknown' to Seattle — here's where he ate
- Residents fight Seattle rules allowing apartment developers to forgo parking
- UW's Azeem Victor suspended indefinitely after arrest
- Seattle’s crazy restaurant boom | PNW Magazine VIEW
- Cleveland Browns waive Kasen Williams, could a return to Seahawks be in the offing?
Buerkle’s attorney Albert R. Batterman says his client made a mistake and “wants to put this behind him.”
___
Information from: The Billings Gazette, http://www.billingsgazette.com