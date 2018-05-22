BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Montana prosecutors are asking the state Legislature to consider doubling the surcharge that criminal defendants pay to support victim and witness services.

The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports Gallatin County Attorney Marty Lambert brought the issue before the Legislature’s Law and Justice Interim Committee on Monday, seeking to garner support for the proposal.

Prosecutors are seeking for lawmakers to up the surcharge from $50 to $100 for the legislative session next year.

Lambert says the fee is used to bolster victim witness programs across the state. He says increasing the surcharge would help shift the cost of the programs off taxpayers and on to the criminal offenders.

Lambert says funding is needed to enforce the rights that victims have under state law.

