BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — An eastern Montana prosecutor who was arrested last year following a disturbance at a Billings bar has received a six-month deferred sentence.

The Billings Gazette reports Wibaux County Attorney Ronald Efta pleaded no contest in Billings court Monday to resisting arrest.

City prosecutors dismissed charges of disorderly conduct and obstructing a police officer. Efta’s sentence will be deferred if he meets conditions that include paying fines and completing a chemical dependency evaluation.

According to court documents, Billings police were called to a downtown bar in November because of Efta’s disruptive behavior.

Officers attempted to escort Efta out of the bar. According to the documents, Efta became aggressive and officers shocked him with a stun gun.

Efta did not immediately respond to the newspaper’s attempt to reach him Monday.

___

Information from: The Billings Gazette, http://www.billingsgazette.com