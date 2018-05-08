HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana authorities have ordered the evacuation of dozens of homes as the flooding Clark Fork River submerges a neighborhood west of Missoula.

The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office issued the evacuation order Tuesday for 60 houses and trailers near the river in the Orchard Homes neighborhood.

Sheriff’s office spokeswoman Brenda Bassett says she doesn’t know how many people already left after deputies went door to door Monday to warn residents of possible evacuations.

Authorities have set up a shelter at a Missoula church.

The river is expected to keep rising until Friday, with forecasters predicting major flooding for the first time in decades. Officials estimate the flooding could affect at least 800 homes.

Outside Helena, officials say floodwater from Tenmile Creek has entered an unknown number of homes.