HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana has paid $485,000 to settle claims that a program to ensure a fair share of highway contracts goes to disadvantaged businesses discriminated against a company for being too white and too rich.

Billings-based Mountain West Holding Co. sued the state in 2013 after transportation officials sought to boost the number of disadvantaged businesses working on highway projects between 2012 and 2014.

Those are small businesses are owned by “socially or economically disadvantaged” individuals, which include minority and female-owned companies.

Mountain West claims the state violated a prohibition on racial discrimination in programs receiving federal financial assistance.

Attorneys for the state said the program is “race neutral” and that Mountain West’s market share in highway projects increased from 2012-2014.

Department of Transportation attorney Dave Ohler said Wednesday the state settled over concerns it might have “some potential liability.”