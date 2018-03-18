ROUNDUP, Mont. (AP) — Flood warnings and advisories are being issued for parts of Montana due to ice jams and melting snow.

Musselshell County authorities are warning residents in low-lying areas to watch for flooding caused by ice jams in the Musselshell River. Ice jams have been reported near Roundup, Dean Creek and Goulding Creek.

County emergency officials said Sunday that one ice jam had broken up, creating some more room to accommodate the floating ice.

National Weather Service officials say the jams form when ice becomes lodged in the river, backing up the water behind them.

A flood advisory due to an ice jam has also been issued for part of Golden Valley County.

Flood advisories due to snowmelt have been issued for Broadwater, Jefferson and part of Gallatin County.