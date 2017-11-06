MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Montana officials are working on determining how much timber burned in summer wildfires at Lolo National Forest is salvageable.

The Missoulian reports nearly 10 percent of the 3,125-square mile (8094-sq. kilometer) national forest in western Montana was burnt.

Lolo National Forest Supervisor Timothy Garcia says based on their Forest Plan allocations and past experience with fire salvage, they expect between 10 and 15 percent of the area burnt will be identified for salvage.

So far, forest officials have announced they plan to do salvage logging on 7 square miles (18 sq. kilometers) burned in two wildfires.

The agency is also working to determine how many acres will be salvaged from two additional wildfires.

Forest officials have still not made a decision on timber burned in a fifth fire.

___

Information from: Missoulian, http://www.missoulian.com