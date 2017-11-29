BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The Bureau of Land Management states a fire that burned about 12 acres (5 hectares) of its land along the banks of the Clarks Fork of the Yellowstone River might have started after high winds downed a power line.
The Billings Gazette reports that multiple agencies went to the fire Wednesday morning, which spread rapidly due to wind gusts of more than 50 mph (80 kph) in the area.
Bureau spokeswoman Sarah Holm says the fire was contained as of noon Wednesday, but crews are expected to continue mopping up the fire for a couple of days due to lingering hot spots.
Holm said officials believe the fire was started by a downed power line, but the investigation is ongoing.
