BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — A Montana judge has dismissed a domestic violence charge against a 35-year-old Bozeman police officer.
Nathanael Gaukler was charged with misdemeanor partner family member assault in August after his then-wife told deputies that he had threatened her during an argument.
The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports that earlier this month, Assistant Attorney General Catherine Truman filed a motion to dismiss the charge, which was granted, after the parties had reached a deferred prosecution agreement.
A deferred prosecution agreement means that the state was willing to dismiss the case in return for the defendant agreeing to comply with a number of conditions for a certain time.
Bozeman Police Chief Steve Crawford said last week that an internal investigation remained open and Gaukler was still on paid leave.
Information from: Bozeman Daily Chronicle, http://www.bozemandailychronicle.com