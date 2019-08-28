In an unconventional sentence, two Montana men have been ordered to stand in front of a memorial on Memorial Day and Veterans Day holding placards that read: “I am a liar. I am not a veteran. I stole valor. I have dishonored all veterans.”

After making a patriotic speech and playing a video of an Army veteran calling out a shopper in a mall for trying to get a military discount, the judge also ordered the men to write out the names of 6,756 Americans killed in Iraq and Afghanistan and to write by hand obituaries for 40 Montanans killed in those countries, according to court documents.

The sentence for the two men, Ryan Patrick Morris, 28, and Troy Allan Nelson, 33, was handed down during probation revocation hearings. In an attempt to obtain more lenient sentences, both men had misrepresented their military service.

“I want to make sure that my message is received loud and clear by these two defendants,” the judge, Greg Pinski of Cascade County District Court in Great Falls, said Friday as he announced the punishment. Both men’s lawyers objected to the condition that their clients hold placards on national holidays that honor those who serve in the military.

Morris had been on probation for felony burglary, according to the Great Falls Tribune. In 2016, he told the same judge that he was a veteran with a disability who had participated in seven combat tours. He was sentenced to 441 hours of community service for a veterans organization. But he served only 10 hours, one of several violations of his probation that emerged Friday. He was newly sentenced to 10 years in prison, with three of those years suspended.

Nelson had been on probation for a drug possession conviction, according to The Associated Press. He was enrolled in a veterans treatment court, which is part of the court system and works to help former service members, before it was revealed that he had not served in the military, the Great Falls Tribune reported. Because of several new violations of his probation, he was sentenced Friday to five years in prison with three of those years suspended.

Before each man can be eligible for parole, he must complete his writing assignments. In addition to having to write the names and the obituaries, both were ordered to send handwritten letters of apology to several veterans groups. Once they are released from prison, they must hold the placards on each Memorial Day and Veterans Day for the length of their probation, which will be at least three years.

Failing to hold the signs as ordered could cause them to be sent back to prison.

In court, a lawyer for Morris, Mark Frisbie, said the sentence violated his client’s dignity. He also argued that his client was being sentenced for stolen valor, which is a federal crime, even though he had not been charged with that crime.

“I wish I would have objected more strenuously,” Frisbie said in an interview on Wednesday. Nelson’s lawyer could not be reached.

It is far from the first time that a judge has ordered a defendant to hold a sign or carry out a writing assignment as part of a sentence. In 2003, a judge in San Francisco ordered a man to wear a signboard reading “I stole mail — this is my punishment” for eight hours as a condition of supervised release. In 2012, an Ohio judge ordered a woman to hold a sign that said “Only an idiot would drive on the sidewalk to avoid a school bus,” according to The Plain Dealer, in Cleveland.

In 2013, a federal judge ordered a New Mexico couple who defrauded the Air Force of $3.2 million in a subcontracting scheme to publish an admission to their crimes in their hometown newspaper, the Clovis News Journal. “It better be a real strong confessional,” he told them, the newspaper reported at the time. “It better say: ‘I am a liar. I am a thief. I betrayed my friends. I betrayed the United States.’”

He then rejected a draft of the couple’s letter and told them to do it correctly or prepare for federal prison.

Misrepresentations of military service are relatively common. In 2008, the Chicago Tribune investigated the stories of people listed in the biographical reference “Who’s Who.” Of 333 people whose profiles stated that they had earned one of the nation’s most esteemed military medals, a third were not supported by military records.

The Montana men’s sentence drew a range of reactions in the state. Peter Jonathan Saari, who served as an avionics technician in the Air Force, said that sentencing someone to hold a sign did not seem like an effective deterrent to future impersonators. “It just seems like a disconnect between crime and punishment,” he said.

But Richard Klose, a former department commander of the American Legion of Montana, said it made sense. “I support the judge’s decision 100%,” he said.