COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities in northern Idaho say two Montana men have been taken into custody following a road rage incident that included shots fired.

Coeur d’Alene police tell the Coeur d’Alene Press that 20-year-old Kenneth C. Gieber of Polson and 25-year-old Shawn K. Tate of Missoula on Thursday were booked into jail on suspicion of aggravated assault with a firearm.

Police say the person in the vehicle being shot at was unhurt but the vehicle might have been struck by gunfire.

Police say they searched the suspects’ vehicle and found a handgun as well as coins worth $25,000 that are connected to a stolen property case in Montana.

Gieber and Tate were being held Saturday in the Kootenai County Jail. It’s not clear if they have attorneys.

