MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — A Missoula man who killed his wife in 1986 has been arrested nine years after he absconded following his release on probation.

The Missoulian reports Jesse Sackett was arrested in Minneapolis on Monday after authorities received a tip that he had been living in Minnesota under the alias Richard Tissot.

Sackett, who beat his wife with a bat, shot her in the head and dumped her body, was sentenced to 60 years in the Montana State Prison with 20 years suspended.

He was released in 2007 and transferred his supervision to New Jersey, but he disappeared in 2009.

After hearing about the new lead, Missoula County’s chief deputy attorney obtained a new arrest warrant that means Sackett will be held without bail until he is returned to Montana.

___

Information from: Missoulian, http://www.missoulian.com