BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A Montana man has been sentenced to four years in prison for hitting another man in the back of the head with a trampoline pole, killing him.
The Billings Gazette reports that Derek Dexter Shoulderblade was sentenced on Wednesday for the September 2017 death of 30-year-old Ozzy Lee Wilson.
Court documents say that Shoulderblade, then 23, was at a party in Lame Deer when an attendee said something that angered him. Shoulderblade left the party, then returned and confronted Wilson out front of the house — hitting him in the back of the head with the metal pole.
Wilson was taken to a hospital where he died.
Shoulderblade pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter as part of a plea deal rather than the original charge of second-degree murder.
Information from: The Billings Gazette, http://www.billingsgazette.com