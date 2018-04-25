BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A Montana man has been sentenced to four years in prison for hitting another man in the back of the head with a trampoline pole, killing him.

The Billings Gazette reports that Derek Dexter Shoulderblade was sentenced on Wednesday for the September 2017 death of 30-year-old Ozzy Lee Wilson.

Court documents say that Shoulderblade, then 23, was at a party in Lame Deer when an attendee said something that angered him. Shoulderblade left the party, then returned and confronted Wilson out front of the house — hitting him in the back of the head with the metal pole.

Wilson was taken to a hospital where he died.

Shoulderblade pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter as part of a plea deal rather than the original charge of second-degree murder.

