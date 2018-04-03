BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — A Gallatin County judge has sentenced a man to more than a decade of probation after he pleaded guilty to negligent homicide in the death of a 5-month-old baby.
The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports that Judge Holly Brown called the case “totally unique” on Tuesday before sentencing 23-year-old Branden Moss to a 15-year suspended sentence. Moss pleaded guilty in January to felony negligent homicide for the death of the baby, 5-month-old Sethryen Wollschlager.
Moss did not admit to causing injuries to the boy, who a medical exam showed suffered blunt force trauma to his head and neck after spending hours with Moss at a Bozeman motel in November 2015. But Moss acknowledged that he delayed calling 911 for help when he saw the baby was in distress.
Information from: Bozeman Daily Chronicle, http://www.bozemandailychronicle.com