BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — A Gallatin County judge has sentenced a man to more than a decade of probation after he pleaded guilty to negligent homicide in the death of a 5-month-old baby.

The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports that Judge Holly Brown called the case “totally unique” on Tuesday before sentencing 23-year-old Branden Moss to a 15-year suspended sentence. Moss pleaded guilty in January to felony negligent homicide for the death of the baby, 5-month-old Sethryen Wollschlager.

Moss did not admit to causing injuries to the boy, who a medical exam showed suffered blunt force trauma to his head and neck after spending hours with Moss at a Bozeman motel in November 2015. But Moss acknowledged that he delayed calling 911 for help when he saw the baby was in distress.

