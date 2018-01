CHINOOK, Mont. (AP) — Authorities say a 48-year-old man whose body was found in a trailer in northern Montana died of hypothermia and exposure.

Blaine County Undersheriff Frank Billmayer says Antonio Castillo Jr., who was living in Harlem in an aged camper trailer with a weak heat source, died Dec. 29. The death has been ruled an accident.

No other information was released.