BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — A Montana man shot a killed a grizzly bear that broke into his garage where an elk carcass was hanging.

Fish, Wildlife and Parks spokeswoman Andrea Jones tells the Bozeman Daily Chronicle the shooting Sunday evening near Hebgen Lake was self-defense.

Jones says the 15-year-old bear broke through a metal door to get into the garage. The homeowner heard the noise, grabbed a gun and went out on his porch were he saw the bear. Jones says the man told investigators that the bear turned and began to approach him and he shot it.

Investigators saw bloody paw prints around the property and paw prints on the living room window.

The bear had been trapped before by researchers, but had no history of run-ins with people.

