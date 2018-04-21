MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a Montana man has been sentenced to more than 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to receiving child pornography.

According to a statement from U.S. Attorney Kurt Alme’s office, Jason Morris was arrested in 2017 in Mexico, where he fled following a 2015 search of his Heron home.

Morris’ sentence also requires supervised release for the rest of his life.

The statement says that law enforcement found multiple images and videos of child pornography on Morris’ devices. Officials later learned that Morris met a minor online in 2014 and had a relationship with the child, including receiving sexually explicit photos.

Steven W. Cagen, special agent in charge of Homeland Security Investigations’ Denver office, says Morris was working as a teacher.