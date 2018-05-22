HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A 19-year-old Montana man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for raping a 5-year-old girl in Helena.
The Independent Record reports James Blake Conn, of Missoula, pleaded guilty to a single count of sexual intercourse without consent.
Conn was originally charged with three felony counts of sexual intercourse without consent with three different girls, ages 3, 5 and 17. He pleaded guilty to one of the charges as part of his plea deal.
Judge Kathy Seeley suspended half of Conn’s 70-year prison sentence.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Judge orders Vancouver, Wash., teen to start paying off $37M for starting Columbia Gorge wildfire
- The princes, the president and the fortune seekers
- 1,000 pythons down, tens of thousands to go: milestone in Everglades restoration effort VIEW
- What is lava haze? A look at Hawaii's latest volcanic hazard VIEW
- Police say reported abduction was hoax
___
Information from: Independent Record, http://www.helenair.com