KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — Authorities say a man died after he became trapped under a fifth-wheel RV trailer he was working in in northwest Montana.
The Daily Inter Lake in Kalispell reports 57-year-old Rusty Atchinson, of Whitefish, was apparently trying to jack up the RV when it fell on him in Evergreen on Sunday afternoon.
Rescue crews freed Atchinson, but he died at a nearby hospital.
The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
___
Information from: Daily Inter Lake, http://www.dailyinterlake.com