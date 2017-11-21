BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — A man has been charged with deliberate homicide in connection to the stabbing death of his father in Bozeman.

The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports that 37-year-old Tanner Franks was arrested by the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office. Police say his father, 72-year-old William Franks, was stabbed to death Tuesday.

Police records state a neighbor called 911 and told dispatch that William Franks had been stabbed and one of his sons fled the scene.

William Frank worked for more than three decades at Bozeman High School, spending the first 16 years as a teacher of English and psychology and 16 years as an administrator before retiring in 2007.

Police say they will release more information at a press conference Wednesday morning. Booking documents do not indicate if Tanner Franks hired a lawyer.

