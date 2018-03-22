BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A Montana man convicted of killing another man by cutting his throat has been granted a new trial by the Montana Supreme Court through appeal.

The Billings Gazette reported Thursday that 66-year-old William Earl Cunningham had been found guilty of deliberate homicide in 2015 for the death of 40-year-old Nathan Horn.

The Gazette reports that the men had been fighting over which military branch was best.

The Supreme Court ruled that the Yellowstone County District Court made errors that hindered Cunningham’s defense.

Cunningham is serving an 80-year sentence at the Montana State Prison. He filed his appeal five months after conviction.

A new trial date has not yet been set.

