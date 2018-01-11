BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a man suspected of shooting his estranged wife to death in southern Montana.
The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports 47-year-old Joseph DeWise was arrested Thursday on a charge of deliberate homicide stemming from the death of 35-year-old Lauren DeWise. He is being held in the Gallatin County jail on $1 million bail.
Sunday morning’s shooting in Belgrade also critically injured one of Lauren DeWise’s roommates, 32-year-old Ashley Van Hemert.
Investigators say another roommate who reported the shooting told them Lauren DeWise had recently moved in and had asked Joseph DeWise for a divorce.
Booking documents do not indicate if Joseph DeWise has hired an attorney.
Investigators say he has repeatedly denied any involvement in the shooting.
Information from: Bozeman Daily Chronicle, http://www.bozemandailychronicle.com