HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana lawmakers moved Wednesday toward approving a mix of budget transfers and tax increases that, combined with the governor’s cuts, seeks to balance the state’s budget in the face of a projected $227 million deficit.

Republican lawmakers have proposed more transfers and fewer tax increases than Gov. Steve Bullock did in calling the special session that continues Wednesday.

Bullock enacted $76.6 million in cuts on Tuesday, including $49 million to the state health department.

A key to GOP efforts to hold down tax increases is tapping $30 million the state has deposited in a fund in the event it decided to purchase a private prison in Shelby. CoreCivic, which owns and manages the prison, has offered the money to the state in exchange for extending its management contract for another 10 years.

While Bullock proposed a bill to transfer about $35 million from various sources, Republicans increased that amount while also including contingencies in many bills to prevent the governor from vetoing them. The Republican bill does not have a fiscal note and the total increase in transfers was not entirely clear Wednesday, although there were an additional $22 million in specific transfers.

Lawmakers are moving forward with the governor’s proposals to withhold $8.2 million in block grants to schools, withhold payments into the state employee health plan for two months to save $10.4 million and to withhold state payments from the judge’s retirement system through July 2019 to save $2.7 million.

Bullock has some leeway on other measures, but if he chooses not to support them, the state’s ending fund balance would be reduced below the 5 percent required under state law, Republicans said.

That is something the governor wouldn’t do, spokeswoman Ronja Abel said.

Democratic Sen. Jon Sesso, of Butte, said he felt the package of cuts, transfers and tax increases that was emerging was one that he could support.

As lawmakers work toward balancing the budget, several pieces are still in play:

RAISING REVENUE

— Tax increases still on the table include a possible 1 percentage point increase in the hotel and rental car taxes that would raise about $10 million

— Requiring PacificSource and the Montana Health Co-op to pay a 2.5 percent tax on premiums while reducing Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Montana’s premium taxes from 2.75 percent to 2.5 percent. The change would bring in about $8 million.

— Another bill would repeal $56.3 million in individual and corporate tax credits.

— Set a 3 percent management fee on Montana State Fund reserves above $1 billion to raise about $30 million.

IF THINGS IMPROVE

The GOP also has a bill that would dictate spending in case the state’s revenues recover. The first $20 million would go to the general fund, with 50 percent of the rest going into a budget stabilization fund.

The remaining half would go toward reversing cuts including some transfers from three state agencies that Republicans added. Rep. Rob Cook, R-Conrad, said he did not believe state law would otherwise have allowed the governor to restore the money taken from the state auditor, public service commission and secretary of state’s office.