MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — A judge has ordered certain records tied to a University of Montana investigation into a rape case to be redacted and submitted to the court before their release.

The Missoulian reported that Judge Mike Menahan issued an order Oct. 19 that determined some of records could be made public.

“Into the Wild” author Jon Krakauer is seeking records in the disciplinary case involving former Montana quarterback Jordan Johnson, who was accused of rape and later acquitted.

Krakauer is seeking to show how the Montana Office of the Commissioner of Higher Education handled the Johnson’s case.

University officials argue that releasing the information would violate student privacy laws.

The state Supreme Court ruled last year that the records needed to be reviewed by a judge.

Menahan’s order didn’t identify the student.

