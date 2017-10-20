BAKER, Mont. (AP) — Officials in southeastern Montana are investigating a murder-suicide involving twin brothers.
Carter County officials tell KFLN-AM that the body of Travis Carlson was found Thursday evening southeast of Ekalaka.
Officers who were looking for the suspect, his twin brother Eric Carlson, found him dead Friday morning of an apparent suicide. Officials have not released the men’s ages or said where Eric Carlson’s body was found.
___
Most Read Stories
- 'The Big Dark' is here as first of three storms rolls into Northwest on stretch of trans-Pacific moisture
- Boeing, reversing tide of cuts, rushes to bring back retirees as temps
- As Amazon’s deadline for HQ2 bids closes, speculation on winner heats up
- Midweek rain in Seattle area is just hint of what's to come, forecasters say
- As Confederate statues fall, this Washington town is creating a monument to its black founder VIEW
Information from: KFLN-AM.