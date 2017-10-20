BAKER, Mont. (AP) — Officials in southeastern Montana are investigating a murder-suicide involving twin brothers.

Carter County officials tell KFLN-AM that the body of Travis Carlson was found Thursday evening southeast of Ekalaka.

Officers who were looking for the suspect, his twin brother Eric Carlson, found him dead Friday morning of an apparent suicide. Officials have not released the men’s ages or said where Eric Carlson’s body was found.

