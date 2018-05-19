HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana authorities have closed an interstate highway in both directions after high water washed out a culvert running underneath it and caused the roadway to crumble.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says Interstate 15 between Jefferson City and Boulder was shut down on Friday, and the closure continues Saturday.

Suggested detours between Helena and Butte include U.S. Highway 287 through Three Forks and U.S. Highway 12 through Garrison.

Western and central Montana streams and rivers are running high due to the rapidly melting mountain snowpack and recent rainfall in the area.

The rain, snowmelt and saturated soils have prompted the National Weather Service to issue a flood watch Saturday across a swath of central Montana.

Flooding is ongoing in some western Montana waterways, including the Clark Fork and Bitterroot rivers.