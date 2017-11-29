MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Ethan Donaldson shot his first bull elk on the last day of big game season, but a head won’t be mounted on his wall because it was stolen from the bed of his truck.

The Missoulian reports that the 23-year-old shot the elk on Sunday and left the head in his truck overnight. But when he went out Monday to take the head to his father’s house, it was gone.

Donaldson reported the theft to a Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks warden and to the Missoula Police Department. He says the warden told him there are about 12 ongoing cases such as his.

Donaldson says he hopes someone sees his modest 5-point and returns it. He says “any true sportsman would not take another hunter’s game.”

