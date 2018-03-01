BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — An elementary school student from Billings has died of complications due to influenza, the first child death due to the flu in Montana since the 2015-16 flu season.
Billings Catholic Schools President Shaun Harrington says Chloe Lai was a student at St. Francis School. She fell ill and was hospitalized Sunday and died Tuesday afternoon. Harrington says her parents confirmed her death was flu-related.
The Department of Public Health and Human Services says Montana has had 33 flu-related deaths this winter.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported 97 flu-related deaths nationally among children this season through Feb. 17.
Most Read Stories
- PBS launching new conservative political talk show
- Sherman Alexie addresses the sexual-misconduct allegations that have led to fallout
- Woman tells police Steve Wynn raped her in 1970s, AP says
- Nate Robinson says he was offered $100,000 a year from UW booster to play football
- Washington state lawmakers make speedy move to shield their records from the public